Hilo Airport Runway Work Scheduled for Feb. 13

Main Posted on Feb 6, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct nighttime runway work at the Hilo International Airport (ITO) to complete paving repair work done last month that required approximately 30 days to cure.

ITO’s runway 8/26 will be closed from 9 p.m., Feb. 13 to 5 a.m., Feb. 14, to finish the repairs and seal cracks in other parts of the runway. Additional closure of the runway may be needed from 9 p.m., Feb. 14 to 5 a.m., Feb. 15, if the work is not finished on the first night. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT has scheduled this work at night to minimize impacts to travelers and airline operations. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure the safety for all aircraft operations.

###