Jamf announces immediate support for Apple Vision Pro, allowing customers to confidently and securely explore new ways of working

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it is first to market with support for Apple Vision Pro adding this powerful new endpoint to its Apple-first, Apple-best security and access products, Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect .



Vision Pro supports several enterprise security features, including DNS encryption, content filtering, zero trust network access and more. Jamf is able to help customers adopt the Vision Pro in the enterprise today by enabling secure access to organizational apps, data, and resources while protecting the device from network threats. This means Jamf customers can now confidently explore new ways of working while maintaining security, performance, and privacy.

With the introduction of MDM support in visionOS 1.1 beta, announced today by Apple , Vision Pro will soon include the key foundations for deploying and leveraging an enterprise-grade device at scale. Jamf will be working alongside Apple to support MDM in Vision Pro.

"Jamf has a 20-year history of innovating at the speed of Apple. It’s what our customers expect, so we are proud to announce our first-to-market support for Vision Pro in Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect. We are looking forward to helping organizations easily and safely explore the endless possibilities of Vision Pro in business contexts that require extra security and connectivity that go beyond the needs of a typical consumer use case," said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf.

Today, Jamf can offer all the benefits of its Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect solutions on Vision Pro, including ZTNA to securely access company data; anti-phishing and network threat prevention; and content filtering to block distracting or harmful content. For customers familiar with Jamf, the end user experience matches the experience found on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

As Vision Pro MDM support becomes generally available from Apple, Jamf will be working to enable early adopters to extend their early Jamf Connect and Jamf Protect implementation to leverage Jamf Pro to achieve Trusted Access , where only authorized users on enrolled and safe devices can access company data.

For more information visit: https://www.jamf.com/blog/the-future-of-work-vision-pro/

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

