247Hire Awarded ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award

2023 Award Marks Fourth Consecutive Win

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247Hire, a leading provider of offshore staffing services, today announced it has been awarded the Best of Staffing Award by ClearlyRated for the fourth consecutive year.



The award is based on an independent survey conducted by ClearlyRated, which analyzes Net Promoter Scores (“NPS”) across the staffing industry. Both employment agency clients and job seekers are surveyed, ensuring the award marks the highest quality of service to both clients and candidates.

247Hire achieved an NPS score of 75% for the year, significantly higher than the industry average of 36%. The outstanding score speaks to the relationships and trust 247Hire has built with clients on both the sales and delivery side.

Casey Godfrey, Vice President of Sales for 247Hire, noted, “We have always prioritized delivering best-in-class service to our clients and candidates. Being recognized by ClearlyRated for the fourth year in a row validates this dedication, and we look forward to continuing to serve the staffing industry.”

Since developing some of the earliest and most effective offshore recruiting teams over a decade ago, 247Hire has become a trusted partner to over 1,000 clients worldwide. Today, 247Hire empowers companies with round-the-clock recruitment process outsourcing and services that allow them to find better candidates, fill more requisitions, and drive better outcomes for their clients — in less time than competitors and with 247Hire support every step of the way.

About 247Hire:

247Hire is the premier provider of offshore recruitment, sourcing, screening, and onboarding services, supplying clients with superior candidates 24 hours a day. As advocates of the “best shore" model, we combine onshore and offshore teams to provide maximum results for a minimal investment.

For more than a decade, we have helped our clients succeed in the competition for scouting top talents. We employ time-tested processes and cutting-edge technology to deliver success 24/7. 247Hire has offices and employees in Chicago, IL; Toronto, Canada; Edinburgh, Scotland; Manila, Philippines; Hyderabad, Trichy; and Bangalore, India. Learn more at www.247hire.com.

About ClearlyRated:

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.

About Best of Staffing:

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

