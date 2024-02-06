Pace-O-Matic Releases Statement Applauding Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Call for Skill Game Regulation and Taxation

Looks forward to working with General Assembly and Administration on legislation to tax and regulate the skill game industry

HARRISBURG, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, Inc., the developer of the Pennsylvania Skill game, released the following statement applauding Governor Josh Shapiro’s call for the regulation and taxation of skill games as part of his FY 2024-25 budget proposal. Pace-O-Matic remains eager to work with the Governor and legislature to negotiate a fair tax rate and regulatory structure.

“Governor Josh Shapiro is showing incredible leadership on the skill game issue,” said Pace-O-Matic President & CEO Paul Goldean. “Our company, as well as thousands of Pennsylvania bars, restaurants, convenience stores, fraternal clubs, VFWs, and American Legions, are eager to pass legislation regulating and taxing skill games. We look forward to working with the Governor, his administration, and the general assembly to pass and formalize a fair regulatory and taxation structure for the skill game industry. Governor Shapiro has adopted the motto ‘Get shit done.’ We embrace that passion and commitment to getting results. While we may have differences on aspects of the Governor’s plan, we look forward to working with the administration and general assembly to regulate and tax skill games. We are eager to help Governor Shapiro and the general assembly add skill game regulations to the column of wins scored by this administration and general assembly.”

Pace-O-Matic, Pennsylvania small businesses and fraternal clubs, players and charitable organizations have led the fight to pass legislation to regulate and tax skill games for several years. Additionally, POM’s Pennsylvania Skill games have been ruled legal games of skill by the Commonwealth Court.

Mike Barley, Chief Public Affairs Officer for POM added, “Skill games help Pennsylvania small businesses and fraternal clubs by providing these establishments with sustainable and supplemental revenue. We are eager to continue our work with the Governor and our bipartisan group of supporters in the State Senate and House to pass legislation that will establish guardrails on the number of skill game terminals in a location, where they can be located, and a tax on the revenue generated by the games. While we believe the tax rate being proposed is higher than the industry can sustain and prefer to have a fair and impartial regulator, we stand ready and willing to discuss these issues in the general assembly and the Shapiro Administration.”

POM is a leading developer of games of skill in the United States. Its games are played in thousands of small restaurants and bars, along with many social halls such as American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War posts.

