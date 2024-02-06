Submit Release
HP Inc. Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) board of directors has established a record date for its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. HP Inc.'s stockholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2024 will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The annual meeting is scheduled to be held on April 22, 2024.

HP Inc. will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Stockholders are urged to review that information when it becomes available.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

