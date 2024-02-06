Submit Release
Intermex to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings

MIAMI, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company” or “Intermex”), will release Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings before the start of trading on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Management will host a conference call on February 27, 2024 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 pm ET on February 27, 2024, until 11:59 pm ET on March 12, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 10185873 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.   

About International Money Express, Inc.
Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology, enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com

