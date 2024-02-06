Lawrence Transit is thrilled to announce six inaugural Poets Laureate

Poets, family, and friends gathered recently at the newly opened Central Station to celebrate the finalists of the inaugural Lawrence Transit Poet Laureate Program. The community will soon be able to find their poems on Transit’s electric buses for the duration of 2024.

The 2024 Lawrence Transit Poets Laureate are:

Hilary Carter – Poet Laureate of Route 7

Nikita Imafidon – Poet Laureate of Route 43

Melissa Fite Johnson – Poet Laureate of Route 10

Julia L. – Poet Laureate of Route 6

Roman Osbern – Poet Laureate of Route 3

Margene Swarts – Poet Laureate of Route 1

To read their poems, please visit: https://assets.lawrenceks.org/transit/2024Poems.pdf

Poem selection was led by poet and professor, Megan Kaminski, assisted by Saraya Windibiziri, a recent KU graduate who studied Environmental Studies and Sociology.

“These poems find wonder and connection in our moving through the world in Lawrence, Kansas,” said Megan Kaminski. “In sharing them, we hope they invite transit riders to see the beauty unfolding all around them, whether it be in interactions with neighbors, in their daily comings and goings, or in the plants and animals with which we share our common home.”

“This project truly spotlights Lawrence’s unmistakable identity,” said Felice Lavergne, Transit Planner II. “So many talented individuals contributed their time and vision to bring the Lawrence Transit Poet Laureate program to the community. We hope these poems inspire you and make your bus ride something special!”

Lawrence Transit Poet Laureate program photos are by Pancho Metz, a local photographer and KU business school student. His focus is on creating media for community marketing through portrait, product, and event photography.

Media by Pancho

Email: pancho@mediabypancho.com, Website: mediabypancho.com, Instagram: @media_by_pancho

Inspired to ride and don’t know where to start? Try our free Travel Training program! Email us to sign up: info@lawrencetransit.org

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit and on Twitter: @TransitLawrence.

Group photo, from left to right: Saraya Windibiziri, Megan Kaminski, Julia L., Margene Swarts, Hilary Carter, Roman Osbern, Nikita Imafidon, and Melissa Fite Johnson.

Contact: Felice Lavergne, Lawrence Transit, flavergne@lawrenceks.org