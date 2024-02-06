[Latest] Global Bismuth Market Size/Share Worth USD 759.17 Million by 2032 at a 5.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Bismuth Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 432 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 464.17 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 759.17 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Nui Phao Mining Joint Venture Co.Ltd, Fortune Minerals Ltd, Xianyang Jump Hua Bismuth Industry Co. LTD, Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co. Ltd, Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation, SHENZHEN CHINARY CO. LTD , 5N Plus, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Martin Marietta Inc, Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co. Ltd, Met-Mex Peñoles S.A. de C.V., Hunan YuTeng Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd., The Kurt J. Leskar Company, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Bismuth Market Size, Trends and Insights By Derivatives (Bismuth Oxides, Bismuth Nitrates, Bismuth Metals, Bismuth Salicylate, Bismuth Oxychloride, Bismuth Aluminate, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Additives, Industrial Pigments, Metallurgical Additives, Fusible Alloys, Others), By End Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Metallurgy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bismuth Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 432 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 464.17 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 759.17 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bismuth Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=39251

Bismuth Market – Overview

The global bismuth market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for bismuth from various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, automotive, electronics, paints & coatings, metallurgy others.

The rapidly expanding global pharmaceutical industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for bismuth as it is mainly used in various drug formulations. For instance, according to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry was valued at USD 523.48 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for bismuth in various drug formulations, thereby boosting market growth.

However, the lack of universal directives about the usage of bismuth is restraining the market growth. Every country has different regulations and guidelines for the usage of bismuth. Bismuth manufacturers find it very difficult to cope with country wise regulations, which in turn discourage the investment market, thereby restraining market growth.

The growing use of bismuth in automotive battery system manufacturing is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers are using bismuth as a substitute to lead acid in battery manufacturing systems. This in turn is expected to create more opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bismuth Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=39251

Key Takeaways of the Global Bismuth Market:

The global Bismuth market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period. The rapidly growing end use industries coupled with the beneficial properties of bismuth offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global Bismuth market.

Among derivatives types, Bismuth oxychloride led the global market with a market share of 32.45% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. Bismuth oxychloride is a synthetic less-toxic nacreous pigment. It is widely used in various cosmetic formulations such as many cosmetic and personal care products, including make-up, nail products, and cleansing products. Bismuth Oxide is second second-largest and fastest growing segment.

By end use industry, pharmaceuticals led the market in 2022. Bismuth-based drugs are used primarily to treat ulcers caused by Helicobacter pylori and other gastrointestinal ailments. In various drug formulations, bismuth based drugs are combined with antibiotics, making them ideal for multiple therapy regimens and overcoming bacterial resistance. Automotive is fastest fastest-growing end use industry in the global bismuth market owing to the growing usage of bismuth in various automotive applications such as the casting of metal alloys, windows, battery systems etc.

By Distribution Channel, the direct distribution channel segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period because the majority of the bismuth manufacturers sell bismuth directly to end users. Direct distribution channel gives more control over the whole process.

Among regions, Asia Pacific held the highest market share of 37.45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. China is a major manufacturer of bismuth in the world it accounts for about 70% of global bismuth production. Easy availability of raw materials, low cost labour force and supportive government policies are propelling the production of bismuth in China, which in turn boosts the demand for bismuth in nearby countries such as India, Japan, S. Korea and others.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed Bismuth market . The driving forces as well as considerable restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities have been analysed and explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. Segment wise market size and market share analysis are covered to portray the probable picture of this exuberant industry.

The competitive landscape comprising key manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, as well as niche players is studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report displays current consolidation trends concerning prominent mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models. This will enable the reader to comprehend the whole Bismuth market with utmost ease and clarity.

(A free sample of the Bismuth report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Bismuth report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Bismuth Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 464.17 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 759.17 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 432 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Derivatives, Application, End Use Industry, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bismuth Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Bismuth market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Bismuth market forward?

What are the Bismuth Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Bismuth Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bismuth market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Bismuth Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/





List of the prominent players in the Bismuth Market:

Nui Phao Mining Joint Venture Co.Ltd

Fortune Minerals Ltd

Xianyang Jump Hua Bismuth Industry Co. LTD

Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co. Ltd

Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation

SHENZHEN CHINARY CO. LTD

5N Plus

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Martin Marietta Inc

Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co. Ltd

Met-Mex Peñoles S.A. de C.V.

Hunan YuTeng Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd.

The Kurt J. Leskar Company

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the Bismuth Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Bismuth Market Size, Trends and Insights By Derivatives (Bismuth Oxides, Bismuth Nitrates, Bismuth Metals, Bismuth Salicylate, Bismuth Oxychloride, Bismuth Aluminate, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Additives, Industrial Pigments, Metallurgical Additives, Fusible Alloys, Others), By End Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Metallurgy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/





Bismuth Market Regional Insight

By region market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific region held the highest market share of 37.89% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

Rapidly expanding end use industries in China, Japan, S. Korea and India are expected to boost the demand for bismuth during the forecast period. Rapidly boosting the automotive industry in Asia Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for bismuth market during the forecast period.

China’s pharmaceutical market was valued at US$ 380 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% during 2024-25 and the main driving forces behind this growth are aging population and prevalent chronic diseases, wealthy middle class with higher healthcare demands.

Thus, such a rapidly boosting pharmaceutical industry in China is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Bismuth market during the forecast period. China is the leading manufacturer of bismuth in the world.

North America held the second largest market share in 2022 thanks to the rapidly expanding end use industries in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Increasing technological innovations in pharmaceutical, medical devices, and battery systems in the North America region are expected to boost the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Europe held the third largest market share in the global bismuth market. U.K., France, and Germany are the key countries contributing to the growth of Europe Bismuth Market. China remains the major supplier of Bismuth to the EU with 47% of the total EU imports.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bismuth Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Activated Carbon Market : Activated Carbon Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Others), By Application (Liquid Phase, Gaseous Phase), By End Use Industry (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive, Air purification, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Renewable Chemicals Market : Renewable Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Feedstock (Corn, Sugarcane, Biomass, Algae, Others), By Product (Ethanol, Methanol, Ketones, Glycerol, Organic Acids, Bio-Polymers, Platform Chemicals, Others), By End-Use Industry (Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Chemical, Agricultural, Packaging, Textile, Medical, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Textile Recycling Market : Textile Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Cotton, Polyester, Wool, Polyamide, Others), By Process (Mechanical, Chemical), By Source (Apparel Waste, Home Furnishing Waste, Automotive Waste, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Nanofiltration Membrane Market : Nanofiltration Membrane Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Polymeric, Ceramic, Hybrid, Others), By Module (Spiral Mould, Tubular, Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Others), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Biofoam Market : Biofoam Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Raw Material (Vegetable Oil & Fat, Corn Starch, Sugarcane, Others), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear & Sports Recreational, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Crop Protection Chemicals Market : Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others), By Source (Synthetic, Natural), By Form (Liquid, Solid), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Global Bismuth Market Segmentation-

By Derivatives

Bismuth Oxides

Bismuth Nitrates

Bismuth Metals

Bismuth Salicylate

Bismuth Oxychloride

Bismuth Aluminate

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Additives

Industrial Pigments

Metallurgical Additives

Fusible Alloys

Others

By End Use Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Automotive

Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Metallurgy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Bismuth Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Bismuth Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Bismuth Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Bismuth Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Bismuth Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Bismuth Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Bismuth Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Bismuth Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Bismuth Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Bismuth Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Bismuth Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Bismuth Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bismuth Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/

Reasons to Purchase Bismuth Market Report

Bismuth Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Bismuth Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Bismuth Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Bismuth Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Bismuth market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Bismuth Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Bismuth market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Bismuth market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Bismuth market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Bismuth industry.

Managers in the Bismuth sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Bismuth market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Bismuth products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bismuth Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/global-bismuth-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/