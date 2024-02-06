Nevada is on the board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Fiber is coming to Nevada! Last night, the Clark County Commission approved a franchise agreement with GFiber, which will allow us to bring fast, reliable internet to our first community in the Silver State.



With this announcement, we have active projects underway in all five of the states we set our sights on back in August 2022. Clark County covers much of the Las Vegas metro area, and is just the first of GFiber’s projects in the area. We’re already working on engineering planning in Clark County, and construction will get underway towards the end of this year with the goal of serving our first customers by mid-2025.

If you are in the Las Vegas metro area and want to keep up with what’s happening in Clark County and beyond, you can sign up here for updates on construction and service availability. We’re betting big in Nevada.

Visit Connect, the GFiber blog, to learn more.

Media inquiries: fiber-pr@google.com

