Jushi Announces Support of Adult-Use Cannabis in Pennsylvania Governor’s Annual Budget Proposal and Address

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, made the following statement regarding the inclusion of an adult-use cannabis policy in Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s annual budget proposal and address.



Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi, commented:

With around 450 employees working across the Commonwealth, I am proud to applaud Governor Shapiro’s continued advocacy for a comprehensive policy for cannabis, including legal adult-use sales.

As survey after survey demonstrates, support for legal adult-use cannabis at the local, regional, state, and national level is well over 60%. This number grows even higher when the true choice is between a regulated adult-use cannabis market with tested products, inventory monitoring, and age controls versus the status quo illicit market which has none of these protections. The message is clear that the public wants a legal, regulated adult-use cannabis marketplace.

Since its creation, the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program has benefited from industry partners’ commitment to patients and public safety. Together, we have built a system that has succeeded beyond all expectations and these protections created by the program can now be applied to the adult-use cannabis marketplace. We look forward to working with Governor Shapiro to implement this commonsense policy into law for this budget cycle without further delay.

