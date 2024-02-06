One 8 Media Holdings, LLC has acquired the premium domain name DivorceLawyer.com, signaling its expansion into the Legal Services Industry.

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One 8 Media Holdings, LLC acquires the premium domain name DivorceLawyer.com, expanding its presence into the Legal Services Industry.

One 8 Media Holdings, LLC, a leading digital media company specializing in the strategic acquisition and development of premium domain names, proudly announces the acquisition of DivorceLawyer.com. This strategic move expands its presence and marks One 8 Media Holdings’ expansion into the dynamic Legal Services, Legal Tech, and Legal

Marketing Industry. It further solidifies its commitment to provide a centralized and comprehensive resource for individuals seeking legal representation or information related to divorce, family law, annulments, property settlements, alimony, child custody and visitation, child support, and alimony awards.

DivorceLawyer.com will serve consumers seeking legal assistance and lawyers aiming to expand their online presence and client base within the realm of family law.

DivorceLawyer.com, clearly recognized for its prominence in the Family Law sector, is set to become the flagship website for One 8 Media Holdings’ innovative approach to the digital ecosystem. This acquisition reflects the company’s dedication to investing in Premium Domain Names that hold substantial value within specific industries.



“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of DivorceLawyer.com, a pivotal move that aligns with our vision of becoming the leading niche digital website for divorce lawyers, family law attorneys, and law firms seeking to be recognized as the clear leaders in their markets,” said Devon Rifkin, President & Co-Founder. “This strategic investment allows us to harness the potential of this rapidly evolving industry and create a highly localized, comprehensive resource catering to the unique range of needs of legal industry professionals.”



DivorceLawyer.com was acquired in a private sale for an undisclosed amount.



One 8 Media Holdings, LLC is an Atlanta, GA based privately held holding company with a diverse set of business interests. Our primary focus is the acquisition of premium domain names and the development of marquee web properties.



We invest both passively and actively. As active investors, we build or take a controlling interest in companies, oftentimes partnering with seasoned entrepreneurs, helping them realize their vision and achieve their potential. As a vertically integrated holding company, we have an operations team with expertise in accounting, finance, legal, technology, business

development, and marketing.



Our business interests are dominant in technology and sit at the intersection of digital

marketing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus in the following areas:

Domain Acquisitions

Website Development

Intellectual Property (IP)



