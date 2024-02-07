Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,227 in the last 365 days.

Missing Work After the Big Game

Chris Todd, UKG CEO

LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether they’re in it for the love of the game, the parties and the commercials, or celebrity sighting, millions may be planning to call out “sick” with the so-called “Flu” on Monday, February 12. Last year, 26.6 million employees – including managers – said they planned to miss work entirely, go in late, or be less productive the morning after the big game. The UKG Workforce Institute has been tracking this American phenomenon since 2005.

Chris Todd, CEO of HR and workforce management software provider UKG, shares what this year’s report revealed about the day after the Big Game work habits and how many workers plan to be sidelined by either faking an illness or ghosting their employers entirely. The report also found the top reasons people tune in, how late viewers plan to stay up, and the answer to the age-old debate – should Big Game Monday be a national holiday? Chris will also discuss how to avoid a spike in unplanned absences and share tips on how employers and employees can use the Big Game and other culture moments to help make their company a great place to work for all people.

For more information, please visit www.ukg.com.

Domenic Locapo
UKG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Missing Work After the Big Game

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more