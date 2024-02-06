Top legislator commemorates President Hồ Chí Minh at relic site

VIETNAM, February 6 -

HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ offered incense in memory of President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67 in the Presidential Palace complex in Hà Nội on February 6, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

He was also joined by NA Vice Chairmen Trần Thanh Mẫn, Nguyễn Khắc Định, and Trần Quang Phương, along with NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to the beloved President for devoting his entire life to the national independence and freedom as well as the people’s happiness.

House 67, located in the Presidential Palace complex, was the place where President Hồ Chí Minh lived and worked in the final years of his life. He breathed his last here on September 2, 1969. The house also served as a venue for the Political Bureau’s meetings during the fiercest years of the US’s sabotage war in North Vietnam. Many remembrances linked with the President's life and career are still preserved at this place nowadays.

On the occasion of Tết – the biggest traditional festival of Việt Nam, Chairman Huệ wished the staff of the relic site good health, happiness, and fulfillment of their duties.

He also asked them to keep making efforts in preserving the remembrances and documents about President Hồ and properly introducing the leader’s life and career to people from nationwide and international visitors. — VNS