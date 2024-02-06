Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian delegations at UN headquarters strengthen ties

VIETNAM, February 6 -

HÀ NỘI — The permanent representatives of Laos and Cambodia to the United Nations (UN) have extended greetings to their Vietnamese counterpart Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang at the UN headquarters in New York on the approaching Lunar New Year (Tet) – a significant traditional event in Vietnamese culture.

Hailing the Việt Nam - Laos special cooperation and friendship, Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo of Laos pledged to boost the close and reliable coordination between the delegations of Laos and Việt Nam at the UN.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Sophea Eat of Cambodia expressed his delight at the comprehensive development of the good neighbourliness and traditional friendship between Cambodia and Vietnam, and wished the Government and people of Việt Nam a successful and prosperous year of the dragon ahead.

For his part, Giang took note of the continuous development of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. He affirmed that the Vietnamese delegation will continue to support Laos in successfully performing the chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in New York this year.

Praising the friendly neighbourly relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia and the good cooperation between the two countries' delegations to the UN, the diplomat said he is confident in the sides’ extensive potential for the enhancement of their cooperation in all aspects. The Vietnamese and Cambodian ambassadors agreed to step up exchanges and coordination between their delegations in the future.

*At the UN Headquarters in Geneva, a delegation from Laos’ mission in Geneva, led by its head Ambassador Latsamy Keomany, also extended Tết greetings to the Vietnamese mission on February 5.

The Lao diplomat lauded the close and effective collaboration between the two missions and hoped that the sides will continue to engage in cooperative programmes and further consolidate the Vietnam-Laos solidarity in 2024.

On behalf of the Vietnamese side, Charge d'Affaires a.i Cung Duc Han wished the two missions will continue to strengthen joint work in the coming time and expressed his readiness to support and coordinate with Laos on multilateral issues in Geneva, especially during the term of Laos’ chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva. — VNS