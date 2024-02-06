Roadway Closed - 5475 VT RT 7 in Charlotte
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The area of 5475 VT RT 7 in Charlotte is closed in both directions due to an accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111