Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Peoples-Marion Bancorp, Inc. and The Peoples Bank
February 06, 2024
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Peoples-Marion Bancorp, Inc., Marion, Kentucky and The Peoples Bank, Marion, Kentucky
Written Agreement dated January 22, 2024
