Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,462 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Farmington State Bank, FBH Corporation, and BNP Paribas

February 06, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Farmington State Bank, FBH Corporation, and BNP Paribas

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of an enforcement action with Farmington State Bank, of Farmington, Washington, and its holding company, FBH Corporation. The Board's enforcement action, which has been in effect since July 2023, ensured the bank's operations would wind down in a manner that protected the bank's depositors. Farmington has completed its wind down plan and no longer functions as a bank.

Also on Tuesday, the Board announced the termination of two enforcement actions with BNP Paribas, of Paris, France. Both enforcement actions have been in effect since June 2014 and required BNP Paribas to implement a program to ensure global compliance with U.S. sanctions laws.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Farmington State Bank, FBH Corporation, and BNP Paribas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more