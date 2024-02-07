Advocates Urge Florida to Become 15th State to Pass Dental Therapy Legislation
More than 140 organizations and individuals have signed onto a letter urging the Florida Legislation to pass HB 1173 and SB 1254.
TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 140 organizations and individuals are urging the Florida Legislature to pass HB 1173 and SB 1254. The bills, brought forth by Floridians for Dental Access, American Children’s Campaign and Florida Dental Hygienist Association, would authorize the licensing of mid-level oral health providers called “dental therapists” to increase dental access and improve the overall health of Floridians. HB 1173 has already passed two Florida House committees - House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee and House Healthcare Appropriations Subcommittee.
Oral health in Florida is among the worst in the nation. Florida leads the nation in the number of individuals living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas. Nearly 6 million Floridians live in these dental deserts, causing them to live in pain, miss work or school or visit the emergency room for preventable dental conditions. Florida hospitals billed over $550 million in 2021 for emergency room and hospital admissions related to non-traumatic dental conditions.
"Florida spends more on treating the consequences of poor oral health than any other state in the nation and has the least to show for it," stated Dr. Frank Catalanotto, president of Floridians for Dental Access. "Hospitals are the most expensive and least equipped place to treat preventable dental conditions. All they can do is provide temporary pain relief. The pain returns when the antibiotics wear off. And Florida taxpayers are largely picking up the tab."
Poor dental health also affects Florida families' wallets in other ways. According to Roy Miller, president of American Children's Campaign, over $45 billion of work productivity is lost each year in the United States due to untreated oral disease. Nearly 18% of working adults report the appearance of their teeth affects their ability to interview for a job. This percentage increases to 29% for people with low incomes.
Research data shows that insured individuals who receive treatment for periodontal disease have fewer hospitalizations and reduced cost of care and fewer hospitalizations for a number of systemic diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Fourteen states have currently authorized the licensing of dental therapists to increase dental access for their citizens. Dental therapists have practiced worldwide for 100 years and in the U.S. for nearly 20 years.
The following are the organizations and individuals who have signed on to a letter supporting HB 1173 and SB 1254 in Florida. Individuals or organizations who would like to see dental access expanded in Florida can sign the letter here.
Organizations Supporting HB 1173 and SB 1254
ACORN Dental Clinic Inc.
American Children's Campaign
American Dental Therapy Association
Association of Black Social Workers, Jax Chapter
Families USA
Florida Association of Community Health Centers
Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions
Florida Dental Hygienists Association
Florida Head Start Association
Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, Inc.
Florida Legal Services, Inc.
Florida Policy Institute
Florida Public Health Association
Florida Rural Health Association
Florida Voices for Health
Floridians for Dental Access
Gulfcoast Legal Services
Gulfcoast South AHEC
Harmon Health Group
Health Council of East Central Florida
Home to You Dental
Jacksonville Center for Advocacy and Social Justice
Jacksonville Urban League
James Madison Institute
Keys AHEC Health Centers (Primary Medical and Oral Health Care)
League of Women Voters Hillsborough
League of Women Voters of Florida
League of Women Voters of Tallahassee
League of Women Voters Lee County
League of Women Voters Palm Beach County
Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Inc
Miami Dade College
National Coalition of Dentists for Health Equity
No DK Treatment Systems
North Florida Medical Centers, Inc.
Northeast Florida Medical Society Foundation
Palms Medical Group
Partnership for Child Health/University of Florida--Jacksonville
Pinellas County Urban League
Population Health Consortium of NE Florida
Premier Community HealthCare
Rural Women’s Health Project
Suncoast Community Health Centers, Inc.
Suwannee River Area Health Education Center
Tallahassee Urban League Inc.
University of Florida Homeless Outreach and Street Medicine Program
WellFlorida Council
Karen Bonsignori
American Children's Campaign
