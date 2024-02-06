FirstBank Concludes 2023 with Increases in Net Income and Total Assets

Bank recognized for financial performance and charitable contributions

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced its 2023 fourth-quarter summary on the company’s holdings and activities. At the end of December, the bank reported the following quarter-over-quarter results:



Net income increased from $240.5 million to $293.5 million

Net loan balance remained unchanged from the previous quarter at $16.2 billion

Total deposits decreased from $24.4 billion to $24.3 billion

Total assets increased from $28.1 billion to $28.2 billion

“FirstBank continues to remain well-positioned for future growth thanks to our focus on long-term, sustainable strategies,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “Our net income increased 22 percent from the previous quarter, and credit quality remains strong. We’re confident in our ability to navigate evolving market conditions in 2024 and beyond.”

In the fourth quarter, FirstBank and Colorado Gives Foundation successfully raised more than $54.2 million for 3,600-plus area nonprofits during Colorado Gives Day , an annual one-day online giving movement benefiting thousands of nonprofits. The bank has helped raise more than $450 million for state charities since Colorado Gives Day’s inception in 2010.

FirstBank also received recognition for its financial performance and charitable contributions, including earning a spot on the “Top 50 Companies to Watch in 2024” by Arizona Business Magazine and Denver Business Journal’s “2023 Partners in Philanthropy—Alliance Award.”

To learn more about FirstBank, visit efirstbank.com .

