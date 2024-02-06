Reference #: WL 2642 Product: Drugs

February 2, 2024

Dear Jabez Liu:

This letter concerns your firm’s drug listing information provided to FDA’s electronic Drug Registration and Listing System (eDRLS) for the following drug products1:

81799-001 Nicotine Transdermal Patches

81799-002 Nicotine Transdermal Patches

81799-003 Nicotine Transdermal Patches

81799-004 Wart Remover

81799-005 Herpes Relief Cream

81799-006 Seborrheic Dermatitis and Psoriasis Cream

81799-007 Seborrheic Dermatitis and Psoriasis

81799-008 Nupharmisto Tattoo Numbing Cream

81799-009 Shingles Pain Relief Cream

81799-010 Nupharmisto Psoriasis Eczema Cream

Your firm has not fulfilled its listing obligations under section 510(j) of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C 360(j), which is a prohibited act under section 301(p) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 331(p). In addition, these drugs are not properly listed with FDA, causing them to be misbranded drugs under section 502(o) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C 352(o). Introduction or delivery for introduction of such misbranded drug(s) into interstate commerce is prohibited under section 301(a) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C 331(a). These violations are described in more detail below.

Registration and Drug Listing Violations

Section 510(j) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 360(j), and 21 CFR Part 207 outline the requirements for registration and listing of drug products. The listing file for drug listings must include the name and Unique Facility Identifier of the establishment where the registrant who lists the drug manufactures it and the type of operation performed on the drug at that establishment as required under section 510(j)(1)(c) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 360(j)(1)(c), and 21 CFR 207.49(a)(12)(i). Furthermore, in accordance with 21 CFR 207.49(a)(12)(ii), the listing file must include the name and Unique Facility Identifier of every other establishment where manufacturing is performed for the drug and the type of operation performed at each such establishment. In the listing files submitted to FDA for the aforementioned drug listings, the manufacturer referenced is identified as Ehy Holdings, LLC (DUNS 117322715). After review of your June 27, 2023 communication with FDA’s Office of Quality Surveillance (OQS) in the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality (OPQ), it was revealed that Ehy Holdings, LLC is not currently involved in the manufacturing processes of drugs that are being distributed in U.S. commercial distribution nor imported or offered for import into the United States and therefore, should not be registered as a manufacturer. Consequently, the listings for these drug products are not referencing a correct or active registered manufacturing establishment and no listing updates have been provided.

Therefore, your firm has not fulfilled its listing obligations under section 510(j) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 360(j), which is a prohibited act under section 301(p) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 331(p).

In addition, Nicotine Transdermal Patches (NDC 81799-001), Nicotine Transdermal Patches (NDC 81799-002), Nicotine Transdermal Patches (NDC 81799-003), Wart Remover (NDC 81799-004), Herpes Relief Cream (NDC 81799-005), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Psoriasis Cream (NDC 81799-006), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Psoriasis (NDC 81799-007), Nupharmisto Tattoo Numbing Cream (NDC 81799-008), Shingles Pain Relief Cream (NDC 81799-009), and Nupharmisto Psoriasis Eczema Cream (NDC 81799-010) are not properly listed with FDA causing them to be misbranded drugs under section 502(o) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 352(o). Introduction or delivery for introduction of such products into interstate commerce is prohibited under section 301(a) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 331(a).

Complete, accurate, and up-to-date establishment registration and drug listing information is essential to promote and protect patient safety. FDA relies on establishment registration and drug listing information for several key programs, including drug establishment inspections, supply chain security, and post-market surveillance. Drug registration and listing information is also widely used outside FDA for purposes such as electronic prescribing and electronic health records, insurance reimbursement, and patient education.

We note that this warning letter only addresses registration and listing issues associated with your products. It is not intended to be an all-inclusive statement of violations that may exist in connection with your products. Your firm should investigate and determine the causes of any violations and take prompt actions to correct the violations and bring the products into compliance. It is also your responsibility to correct any listing deficiencies with all other products distributed by your firm.

This letter notifies you of our concerns and provides you an opportunity to address them. Failure to adequately address this matter may result in legal action including, without limitation, seizure, and injunction.

Please notify FDA in writing, within 15 working days of receipt of this letter, of the specific steps you have taken to address any violations. Include an explanation of each step being taken to prevent the recurrence of violations, as well as copies of related documentation. If you cannot complete corrective actions within 15 working days, state the reason for the delay and the time within which you will do so. In absence of a corrective action, the deficient listing data will not be available for certification under 21 CFR 207.57(b)(2) requirements and will be ultimately inactivated by FDA. If you believe that your products are not in violation of the FD&C Act, include your reasoning and any supporting information for our consideration.

Your response should be sent to U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research/Office of Compliance/Office of Unapproved Drugs and Labeling Compliance by e-mail to eDRLS@fda.hhs.gov. Please be aware that a manual override may be required for certain types of revisions made to an existing drug listing file. If you receive a validation error or have any questions regarding the contents of this letter, please contact us at eDRLS@fda.hhs.gov. for further assistance. Include the case identification number 2642 on all correspondence.

Sincerely,

/S/

CAPT Tina Smith, Director

Office of Unapproved Drugs & Labeling Compliance

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

1On December 1, 2023, we sent you a drug listing deficiency letter notification describing the observed listing deficiencies in the information you submitted. On January 15, 2024, we sent you a data removal email notification informing you of a data removal action. As stated in this email, the continued deficiencies resulted in your product’s data removal from FDA’s Online NDC Directory. FDA sends data deficiency letters and data removal notifications to the contact person found in the labeler code SPL submitted by your firm to FDA. If this information has changed, it is your responsibility to update this within 30 days of any change, under 21 CFR 207.33(c).