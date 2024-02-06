Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
         
February 6, 2024        
         
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

 

 
         
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded  
Wael Sawan 02 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 169,937  
Sinead Gorman 02 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 101,051  
Philippa Bounds 02 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 36,298  
Robertus Mooldijk 02 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 46,463  
Rachel Solway 02 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 36,415  
Huibert Vigeveno 02 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 64,229  
Zoe Yujnovich 02 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 62,194  
         
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

  		 
         
         
Anthony Clarke        
Deputy Company Secretary      
         
ENQUIRIES        
         
Shell Media Relations        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550    
         
         
         
         
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70    
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
         
         
         


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 24.72
Volume 169,937
Total 4,199,992.96
Aggregated information  
Volume 169,937
Price 24.72
Total 4,199,992.96
Date of transaction 02/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 24.72
Volume 101,051
Total 2,497,475.47
Aggregated information  
Volume 101,051
Price 24.72
Total 2,497,475.47
Date of transaction 02/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 24.72
Volume 36,298
Total 897,105.07
Aggregated information  
Volume 36,298
Price 24.72
Total 897,105.07
Date of transaction 02/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robertus
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 29.27
Volume 46,463
Total 1,359,972.01
Aggregated information  
Volume 46,463
Price 29.27
Total 1,359,972.01
Date of transaction 02/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 24.72
Volume 36,415
Total 899,996.73
Aggregated information  
Volume 36,415
Price 24.72
Total 899,996.73
Date of transaction 02/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 29.27
Volume 64,229
Total 1,879,982.83
Aggregated information  
Volume 64,229
Price 29.27
Total 1,879,982.83
Date of transaction 02/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 29.27
Volume 62,194
Total 1,820,418.38
Aggregated information  
Volume 62,194
Price 29.27
Total 1,820,418.38
Date of transaction 02/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

 


