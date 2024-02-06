Submit Release
Rental Snowmobile Crash

Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
February 6, 2024

Crawford’s Purchase, NH – On Monday, February 5, 2024, a snowmobiler crashed a rental snowmobile into a tree. The crash occurred on Corridor 11 trail in Crawford’s Purchase, close to Base Station Road.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Keith Nette, 35, of Kingston, Massachusetts, and a passenger were on the rental snowmobile when he attempted but failed to grab the brake before going off the side of the trail and hitting a tree. The crash happened at slow speed and no one was seriously injured. The crash was on Jefferson Notch Road, which is seasonally the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail.

Calls for assistance were made via cell phones, which prompted a response by rescue personnel. Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue and Carroll Police Department were first to respond to the call while a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded from Lancaster.

Once Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, Nette was placed in a rescue sled and evacuated to a waiting ambulance. He was subsequently transported to Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton to be evaluated. The passenger was not injured.

It appears that operator inexperience is the main cause of the crash.

Conservation Officers want to remind everyone to operate safely, know your abilities, and don’t speed.

