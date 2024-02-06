Konica Minolta Leads in Brand Loyalty for Seventeenth Consecutive Year

Again Ranked #1 in MFP Copier Category in Brand Keys’ Customer Loyalty Engagement Index

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has received first place in Brand Loyalty in the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index® (CLEI) for the seventeenth consecutive year. The win confirms that Konica Minolta best meets, or exceeds, customer expectations among all brands competing in the category.

Brand Keys, a New York–based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes the annual syndicated study, which recognized Konica Minolta for Brand Loyalty in the “MFP Office Copier” (multifunction printer) category. The Brand Keys’ data paints a detailed picture of the category drivers that engage customers, engender loyalty and drive real profits.

This year’s results validate customer expectations as the most accurate and predictive loyalty indicators, proving conclusively that better addressing consumer expectations turn everyday-brands into “Loyalty Juggernauts.” The research also makes it clear that consumers will not simply settle. Their emotional expectations are the hardest to measure, but that is why they are the most valuable. In this year’s survey, cross-category expectations increased 34 percent, but on average, most brands have only kept up by eight percent. Loyalty Juggernauts reduce that gap up to 50 percent, thereby virtually guaranteeing ongoing and consistent customer loyalty.

“Providing exceptional customer support is critical to fostering mutually beneficial relationships that garner positive experiences and ultimately lead to the success of our clients,” said Stacey Sujeebun, Director, Corporate Marketing and Brand Communications, Konica Minolta. “Through mutual trust and transparency, we continue to maintain the loyalty of our customers, and we are committed to upholding the world-class customer service that has allowed us to earn this recognition every year.”

Brand Keys’ 27th annual CLEI and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments, and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“Brand loyalty has evolved from a simple choice between two brands to a complex dance where consumer expectations lead and brands must follow,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “As customers continue to demand more from their providers, Konica Minolta answers the call, finding new ways to improve user experience and maintain their customers’ loyalty. As a result, they hold on to their #1 ranking year after year. We congratulate them for their ongoing diligence and dedication.”

This year’s Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index examined customers’ relationships with 1,200 brands in 114 categories. View the complete list of the highest-rated brands online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

