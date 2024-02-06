ExpertOption Introduces New Features to its Award-Winning Platform

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExpertOption, a global leader in online trading platform (owned by EOLABS LLC), has announced a series of enhancements aimed at providing its users with an even more rewarding and accessible trading experience.





In response to feedback from its valued community of traders, ExpertOption has introduced an all-new referral program. Users can effortlessly boost their income without actively trading, simply by sharing their referral link or promo code. This enables them to earn a one-time payment per referral, alongside a percentage of the company’s revenue. Additionally, their referrals receive a generous 120% bonus, creating a win-win scenario for all involved.

ExpertOption has also significantly increased its asset offerings, having introduced a number of new indices, including the all-new Football Index. Derived from the stock prices of publicly listed teams, broadcasters, and sponsors, this index encapsulates the essence of the world's favorite sport. Such additions showcase the platform's commitment to providing diverse trading opportunities, allowing users to explore and capitalize on market trends.

In addition to new indices, ExpertOption has also introduced a range of other assets, including the stocks of Nike, Nvidia, and Cisco, as well as numerous ETFs, further diversifying its portfolio. This move aligns with the platform's goal of accommodating its ever-growing user base's diverse preferences and interests.

The launch of the brand new Battles trading mode allows users to compete against one another in real-time trading tournaments. Whereby the victor is determined by the highest profit earned. This feature provides traders with an opportunity to showcase their skills while earning exciting rewards.

The platform has also witnessed a significant upgrade to its user interface, taking the trading experience to new levels. The redesigned layout enhances aesthetics and simplifies navigation, ensuring traders can effortlessly access crucial features to maximize their trading potential.

On the horizon, users can expect to see the implementation of a new rewards system, featuring exciting bonuses such as risk-free trades, profit boosts, status upgrades, promo codes, and much more. These rewards can be earned through regular trading activity on the platform and will be stored conveniently in a new Inventory section.

ExpertOption's dedication to constant improvement, diverse offerings, and user satisfaction reinforces its position as a leading choice for online traders. As the platform expands its features and assets, users can anticipate a more enriched and rewarding trading experience.

