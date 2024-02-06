Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Market Size

AT&T, Core Security, Rapid7, Digital Defence, IBM, RSA Security, Micro Focus, Qualys, McAfee, and Symantec Corporation among others, are some of the key players operating in the global continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) market is driven by increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats, the rising need for proactive risk management, the expanding attack surfaces due to digital transformation, and advancements in technologies like AI and machine learning, which enhance CTEM capabilities for better threat detection and response.

Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/continuous-threat-exposure-management-ctem-market-4401

Key Market Trends

Automation and Orchestration in Threat Management: Automation and orchestration are key trends shaping the Continuous Threat Exposure Management market. Organizations are increasingly adopting solutions that automate the identification, assessment, and remediation of potential threats. CTEM platforms leverage advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to streamline threat response processes and enhance the overall efficiency of security operations.

Integration of Predictive Analytics and Threat Intelligence: The integration of predictive analytics and threat intelligence is a significant trend in CTEM. To stay ahead of evolving cyber threats, businesses are incorporating predictive analytics to anticipate potential risks and vulnerabilities. CTEM solutions leverage threat intelligence feeds to proactively identify emerging threats and vulnerabilities, enabling organizations to take preemptive actions to strengthen their security posture.

Emphasis on Continuous Monitoring and Adaptive Security: Continuous monitoring and adaptive security practices are crucial trends in the CTEM market. Organizations are moving away from traditional periodic assessments to continuous monitoring models that provide real-time visibility into their security postures. CTEM solutions continuously assess and analyze the exposure of assets to threats, allowing organizations to adapt their security measures dynamically. This adaptive approach helps in addressing vulnerabilities promptly and mitigating potential risks effectively.





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) Market - Forecast to 2029’’

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the solution segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) market from 2024 to 2029

As per the organization size outlook, large-scale segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Solution

Service

By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Small and Medium Scale

Large Scale

By Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace Defense

Energy Utility

Healthcare

Public Sector

IT Telecom

Retail

Others

By Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Cloud

On-premise

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





