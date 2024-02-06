Wearable Devices Introduces New Revolutionary "Spatial Depth" Control in Latest Air Mouse Innovation

- The Company unveiled the new Air-Touch innovative feature, exceedingly advantageous for the demands of spatial computing, in CES 2024 -

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the launch of a new revolutionary Air-Touch functionality which allows users to use the Company’s Mudra Band for depth navigation, adding an extra dimension to user interactions.

Adding depth to navigation enhances user interactions by allowing more intuitive control. This is particularly useful in spatial computing applications, where perception is important in rich 3-dimensional environments. It provides a more immersive experience, enabling users to interact with 3-dimensional elements in digital space, making tasks more natural and efficient.

The new spatial depth control utilizes engineering breakthroughs in algorithms, firmware, software and user experience research, allowing users to go beyond the conventional 2D plane surface of the display and also seamlessly explore in the depth axis. This breakthrough technology opens a myriad of possibilities for a more immersive and intuitive user experience.

The Company unveiled the spatial depth control at CES 2024, where visitors to the Company’s booth used the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, the Company’s neural input wristband which controls Apple eco-system devices using spatial gestures, to play a slingshot type game, where users aimed at a target and moved left and right, then pulled back a virtual pouch in the depth axis thus stretching the band, and then released the pouch to hit the target with loaded ball. A video of the new feature and slingshot game can be viewed in this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MU_-PiyG4kk

"We are thrilled to herald a new era in spatial gestures technology by fusing motion sensors with our proprietary surface nerve conductance sensors. The ability to navigate in the depth axis opens a realm of potentialities, and is a testament of our commitment to pushing technological boundaries and delivering innovative solutions to enhance user interactions,” commented Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “As we enter the new frontier of spatial computing, our Company is committed to providing the most natural and intuitive gesture control, thus confirming our Company’s mission of setting the input standard for extended reality experiences.”

