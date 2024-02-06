Carahsoft Named A Veritas Public Sector Distributor in Canada

Expands Availability of Veritas Solutions to All Levels of the Government of Canada

RESTON, Va., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, has named Carahsoft a Public Sector Distributor for Veritas in Canada. This expansion of the companies’ existing relationship makes Veritas solutions available to all levels of the Government of Canada, including Federal, provincial, territorial, municipal and Crown.



Under the new agreement, Carahsoft will leverage its Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) Contract – held through Public Services and Procurement in Canada – to distribute the full range of Veritas products and services, including the Veritas Alta comprehensive suite of cloud-native data management solutions.

“The operating terrain for Government entities has drastically changed in recent years with the migration to the cloud and its accompanying benefits and challenges. Organizations’ infrastructures now span multiple clouds, resulting in greater management complexity and a broader attack surface for cybercriminals,” said Jay McGloin, Vice President of Americas Partner Sales and Alliances at Veritas. “With nearly two decades of working together, Carahsoft and Veritas have deep expertise in helping Government agencies address their unique data protection needs. Our expanded relationship broadens access to the Veritas portfolio to Canada, meeting the growing demand for proven Public Sector data protection and cyber-resiliency solutions.”

“We are delighted to grow our relationship by facilitating Veritas’ expansion into the Canadian Public Sector Market,” said Erin Foor, Veritas Team Director at Carahsoft. “Resilient and secure cloud environments are invaluable assets for every Government agency – regardless of the Government that agency serves. We take pride in the trust Veritas has in us and our reseller partners to provide them with new opportunities in markets at home and abroad.”

Veritas solutions optimize the protection, performance and cyber-resiliency of enterprise data and applications across any cloud and environment at scale. Helping to guide enterprise customers through the past 30 years of IT environment changes, Veritas offers core solutions that address cloud optimization, ransomware protection and compliance, creating a comprehensive and trusted cloud-native IT infrastructure for all customers.

Veritas’ solutions are available to the Canadian Public Sector through Carahsoft’s SLSA Contract EN578-232335 and the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact Carahsoft’s Veritas Canada team at (888) 662-2724 or VeritasCanada@carahsoft.com; or visit the dedicated Veritas Canada resource center.

