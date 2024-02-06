Sprout Social Named #1 Best Software Product by G2

Based on customer reviews and satisfaction, Sprout Social earns G2’s top recognition for software products overall

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced it has been named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards. Businesses are navigating a rapidly changing landscape and social media has emerged as the place to connect with customers and gain the insight needed to make smarter, faster decisions. Earning G2’s top recognition for software products overall reflects the essential role of social media management software in enabling brands to make the most of social in this evolving environment and create lasting business impact.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This is the eighth consecutive year that Sprout Social is recognized on this list, and the company is ranked as a top product across multiple categories including:

#1 Best Software Product

#4 Highest Satisfaction

#5 Best Product for Enterprise



“Earning the #1 spot this year is an incredible achievement and reflection of the immense value we continue to deliver to our customers each and every day,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “This past year we were heads down launching new integrations, delivering industry-leading features across our platform and building meaningful industry partnerships. We developed a platform that has championed the essential role social media plays in the growth and success of organizations across all segments and industries, and across every stage of the customer journey. I couldn’t be more proud to see that work, and our customer’s success, recognized through these awards.”

Sprout Social’s recent investments in AI , new partnerships and integrations with industry-leading organizations like Salesforce , and acquisitions of Tagger Media and Repustate delivered timely and innovative functionality to its customers in 2023.

Sprout Social earned the #1 spot in G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards because of customer feedback, including:

“Sprout has truly transformed the way social media has operated.”

"Sprout saves time and delivers a more cohesive social presence. Social scheduling, bulk scheduling, and post rescheduling is fast and efficient. Analytics and reports are very customizable and provide tangible insights that can actually be used to improve an organization's digital strategy. This is also very helpful in measuring ROI for social spend and presenting a case for continued social investment."

“Our team was using up to 4 different platforms to meet our social media needs, which impacted our productivity and effectiveness when posting certain content. With Sprout, we have been able to streamline our processes, view our content in one place, and get improved, easy-to-read analytics.”

“The customer support both pre-purchase and post-implementation were excellent, and the ongoing access to workshops, webinars and other learning opportunities is very important due to the large number of features available.”

“Sprout feels modern and intuitive to use. Training is quite simple because of this. The integration with Salesforce service cloud has made it easy to have a view of the enquiries within our CRM environment.”

Learn about G2’s methodology or read more reviews directly from Sprout users here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Social Media Profiles:

www.twitter.com/SproutSocial

www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Jason Rechel

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166