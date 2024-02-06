Syncfusion Releases Essential Studio 2023 Volume 4

The release includes wide range of enhancements and new components for .NET MAUI, Blazor, and JavaScript

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2023 Volume 4. This final release of last year offers six new .NET MAUI controls, three Blazor components, and two components for web platforms.



“We are quite proud to deliver these highly requested controls for MAUI and our web platforms,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “Additionally, our teams were focused on enriching our current controls and file-format libraries with a lot of functionality, including multiple improvements on all platforms for one of our oldest and most popular controls, the DataGrid.

Highlights of the Essential Studio 2023 Volume 4 release include:

.NET MAUI

Microsoft introduced the .NET Multi-platform App UI (.NET MAUI) framework as an evolution of the popular Xamarin.Forms platform. Using this improved framework, developers can create cross-platform applications for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android using a single codebase. Synfusion intends Essential Studio to be the go-to place for .NET MAUI components, and the 2023 Vol. 4 release takes another step toward this goal, offering the following new controls in preview:

Additionally, the Cartesian Charts control has gained stacked area chart types. The Button, CheckBox, Date Picker, Date Time Picker, Image Editor, Picker, Radio Button, Time Picker, and Segmented Control have all been developed to industry standards and are production-ready.

Blazor

Three new components were introduced to our Blazor suite in preview:

All Blazor components now support .NET 8. The DataGrid and PDF Viewer have been updated with many useful features.

Essential JS 2

The web component suites have a new 3D Charts component with six chart types and a Stepper component for visualizing step-based processes. The Word Processor now supports collaborative editing, while the Gantt Chart has also been enhanced with new features.

To learn about all the new features and enhancements of this release, check out the Vol. 4 blog, What’s New page, or release notes. Current subscribers can download the new version from License and Downloads page after logging in.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.