Comdata® Signs Agreement with ChargeHub

Empowering EV fleets with universal Mastercard® acceptance and enhanced e-Mobility

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation including electric vehicle charging solutions, recently entered into an agreement with ChargeHub. As the company behind North America’s largest EV roaming hub, ChargeHub enables seamless activation and payment on more than 80,000 charging stations in the USA and Canada.



“The EV charging market is highly fragmented and can be difficult for fleets to navigate,” said John Donahue, VP EV Product & GTM Strategy, FLEETCOR. “This partnership with ChargeHub complements our current efforts to provide near-universal access to charging networks across North America. We’re excited to see the positive impact for our customers.”

Comdata’s Chargepass Mastercard®1 is a payment solution designed to meet this need for customers, and now, ChargeHub makes it easier for those customers to charge anywhere and help relieve challenges with EV charging.

The agreement further expands Comdata’s ability to provide seamless charging experiences by giving its customers access to more than 20 charging networks (CPOs) via ChargeHub’s PassportHub solution. PassportHub is the preferred choice for streamlining EV roaming through a single technical, commercial, accounting, and legal integration.

ChargeHub’s solutions are powered by the most extensive public charging information, further enhancing Comdata’s e-Mobility capabilities in assisting fleet drivers with finding available charging locations. This relationship empowers drivers to plan and optimize their routes and limit down-time.

“The industry is quickly maturing in favor of transport electrification solutions that simplify public charging for all market segments, including fleets. Our partnership with Comdata demonstrates that commercial fleets are looking for faster ways to deploy EVs and implement payment solutions that will make their transition easier from an operational standpoint but also from their drivers’ perspective,” said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub.

For more information on Comdata’s EV solutions, visit https://www.comdata.com/ev/. To learn more about ChargeHub Solutions, visit https://solutions.chargehub.com/.

1 This card is issued by Fifth Third Bank pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.

About ChargeHub

ChargeHub is renowned for its North American roaming interoperability hub - Passport Hub - to support the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large scale EV roaming to drivers. The company's unique expertise helps eMSPs and CPOs to streamline, simplify and scale roaming interoperability integrations. This major breakthrough has significantly simplified charging for EV drivers and will help accelerate EV adoption. ChargeHub is also the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app, with over 1 million annual users. https://solutions.chargehub.com/

