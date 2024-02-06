Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,472 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Foreign Minister hosts first Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, February 6 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the first Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam, according to the announcement from the ministry on Tuesday.

Highlighting the growing ties between Việt Nam and the Holy See, Hằng noted the positive developments fueled by high-level visits and exchanges. She specifically pointed to the approval of operating regulations for the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam during President Võ Văn Thưởng's 2023 visit to the Holy See as a crucial milestone.

Underlining Việt Nam's commitment to this progress, the Vietnamese diplomat assured Zalewski of full support from Vietnamese agencies, toward the shared goals of strengthening ties between Việt Nam and the Holy See, and the Holy See and the Vietnamese Catholic Church, and fostering national development as well.

Zalewski, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese agencies for their support during his tenure as Non-Resident Special Envoy to Việt Nam, and wished that Việt Nam will continue facilitating his activities in his new role to fulfill the mission entrusted by Pope Francis.

He also vowed to contribute to further increasing high-level contacts and dialogues in the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding, thus solidifying relations between the Holy See and Việt Nam as well as the Việt Nam Catholic Church. — VNS

You just read:

Deputy Foreign Minister hosts first Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more