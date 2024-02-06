TVM Capital Life Science Co-Leads $16 Million Series A Financing Round for Vektor Medical to Revolutionize Arrhythmia Care

MUNICH, Germany and MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVM Capital Life Science (“TVM”), a leading international venture capital firm focused on investments in life sciences innovation, today announced a $16 million Series A financing for Vektor Medical, a pioneer in non-invasive, AI-based arrhythmia analysis technology. TVM is co-leading the round with Solas BioVentures. The proceeds will be used to support the commercialization of vMap®, Vektor’s AI-based arrhythmia analysis tool, which is transforming how electrophysiologists (EPs) approach ablation procedures. Dr. Luc Marengère, Managing Partner at TVM, will join the Vektor Medical Board of Directors, and Dr. Sascha Berger, General Partner at TVM, will serve as a Board Observer.



Vektor’s vMap is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive AI-based solution for arrhythmia localization and analysis, seamlessly leveraging only a 12-lead ECG. vMap provides information to better understand arrhythmia source(s) enabling physicians to streamline their procedures and more efficiently treat their patients.

Dr. Luc Marengère, Managing Partner at TVM Capital Life Science, said: “Changing the standard of care demands a unique and transformative approach. vMap has been embraced by EPs focused on excellence. With increased resources, Vektor will scale adoption across the US and Europe. Patients and healthcare providers deserve better and Vektor is ushering in that transition. We’re thrilled to invest and partner with Vektor to drive this important healthcare transformation.”

“The medical community is being confronted with the necessity for change. With an increasing atrial fibrillation (AF) patient population, outcomes must be improved while also enhancing procedure efficiency,” said Rob Krummen, CEO of Vektor Medical. “vMap presents a solution to this challenge. Leading EPs around the U.S. are utilizing vMap to streamline ablation procedures and improve patient outcomes. With the proceeds from this financing, we can expand access to this groundbreaking technology.”

About Vektor Medical

Headquartered in San Diego, Vektor Medical is on a mission to revolutionize arrhythmia care for millions affected by atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias. Through its AI-based, non-invasive arrhythmia analysis technology, vMap, the company aims to improve cardiac ablation outcomes, optimize workflows, and increase procedural efficiency. For more information about vMap and Vektor Medical, please visit www.vektormedical.com .

Follow Vektor Medical: LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

About TVM Capital Life Science

TVM is a leading international venture capital firm focused on investing in life science innovations. The company has a highly experienced transatlantic investment team and approximately $900 million under management. TVM’s portfolio focuses on therapeutics and medical technologies from North America and the EU that represent differentiated first-in-class or best-in-class assets with the potential to transform standard of care.

TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages the firm’s strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. TVM also invests in differentiated commercial-stage medical technologies and late clinical-stage therapeutics.

With its late-stage investments, TVM focuses on differentiated medical technologies and health tech with commercial proof-of-concept, as well as late-stage therapeutics expected to quickly reach major development or regulatory milestones. This strategy has been validated through a number of companies in both Fund I and II and the Colucid Pharmaceuticals exit.

The TVM investment team has worked together for over a decade to effectively utilize this innovative approach to maximize returns for investors and finance new therapies and technologies to meaningfully improve patient lives.

For further information, please visit www.tvm-capital.com . Follow TVM on LinkedIn .