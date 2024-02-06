Residential Washing Machine Market Size to Surpass US$ 59.7 Billion by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 3.5%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global residential washing machine market size reached US$ 43.5 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐃𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫), 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝, 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝), 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝟔 𝐊𝐠, 𝟔 𝐭𝐨 𝟖 𝐊𝐠, 𝟖 𝐊𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global residential washing machine market share. The global market size reached US$ 43.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Urban areas are experiencing a rise in population as people migrate from rural to urban areas in search of better opportunities. The higher population density in cities and towns directly translates to a greater demand for residential washing machines. Urban living often entails smaller living spaces, such as apartments and condos, where traditional laundry setups may not be feasible. Compact and stackable residential washing machines cater to these space constraints, making them essential for urban households.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Advanced residential washing machines incorporate energy-efficient technologies, such as inverter motors and heat pump systems. These innovations reduce energy consumption, lower utility bills, and appeal to environment conscious people. Modern residential washing machines are designed to use less water while maintaining effective cleaning. Water-saving features are particularly appealing in regions with water scarcity concerns. Some residential washing machines feature automatic detergent dispensers that release the right amount of detergent for each load.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:

Energy-efficient washing machines are in high demand due to concerns about climate change and energy conservation. These machines consume less electricity, reducing the carbon footprint of households. Residential washing machines with water-saving features are preferred by people and often mandated by regulations in areas with water scarcity concerns. These machines optimize water usage without compromising cleaning performance, which is impelling the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Electrolux AB

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

IFB Industries Limited

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group

Miele

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

Fully Automatic

Semiautomatic

Dryer

Fully automatic represented the largest segment due to its convenience and growing consumer preference for automated washing machines, which require minimal manual intervention.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Top Load

Front Load

Top load accounted for the largest market share on account of its affordability.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:

Below 6 Kg

6 to 8 Kg

8 Kg and Above

6 to 8 kg exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it strikes a balance between meeting the needs of small and large households.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Specialty store holds the biggest market share due to its wide range of washing machine options, along with expert guidance.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the residential washing machine market on account of its large population and rapid urbanization.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

There is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and energy-efficient washing machines as people are becoming more environment conscious. Manufacturers are developing models that reduce water and energy consumption while maintaining cleaning performance.

Smart washing machines, connected to the internet and mobile apps, are gaining traction. These appliances offer convenience through remote control, monitoring, and the ability to download custom wash cycles.

