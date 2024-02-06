Torque Vectoring Market Size Worth US$ 31.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 13.66%: IMARC Group

Torque Vectoring Market Report

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Torque Vectoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on torque vectoring market share.

The global torque vectoring market size reached US$ 10.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.66% during 2024-2032.

Torque vectoring refers to an advanced system in vehicle dynamics that involves the distribution of torque to individual wheels, enhancing the handling and performance of vehicles. This technology, predominantly utilized in automotive drivetrains, can be classified into two types: Active Torque Vectoring and Passive Torque Vectoring. Active torque vectoring, more sophisticated, employs electronic systems to distribute power efficiently, while passive torque vectoring relies on mechanical means, such as differential gears. Additionally, the primary advantages of torque vectoring are improved traction, enhanced cornering stability, and increased safety in diverse driving conditions. It is particularly beneficial in high-performance and all-wheel-drive vehicles. It offers a more dynamic driving experience by actively managing the power sent to each wheel, thereby improving agility and responsiveness.

Market Trends:

The global market is currently experiencing a significant upsurge, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles and advancements in automotive technology. A pivotal factor propelling this market is the growing consumer preference for vehicles with improved safety and enhanced driving dynamics, especially in challenging road conditions. Along with this, the incorporation of torque vectoring systems in electric and hybrid vehicles is another trend amplifying the market's growth, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable transportation. In addition, technological innovations, such as the integration of electronic control units (ECUs) with torque vectoring systems, are further enhancing market expansion by offering more precise and efficient torque distribution. Apart from this, the rising focus on vehicle automation and the advent of connected vehicles are significantly supporting the market. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent safety regulations by various governments is also encouraging the adoption of advanced vehicle safety systems, contributing to the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

• Borgwarner Inc.

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• GKN Ltd. (Melrose Industries PLC)

• Magna International Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, actuation type, vehicle type, and propulsion.

Technology Insights:

• Active Torque Vectoring System (ATVS)

• Passive Torque Vectoring System (PTVS)

Clutch Actuation Type Insights:

• Hydraulic Clutch

• Electronic Clutch

Vehicle Type Insights:

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion Insights:

• Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

• Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

• All Wheel Drive/Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD)

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

