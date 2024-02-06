Agoda shares the top tourist destinations that got off to a great start of 2024

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- With the first month of 2024 already wrapped up, digital travel platform Agoda shared the top performing destinations in 2024 so far. The first month of the year has seen Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam leading the pack as the top markets attracting international tourists. Following closely are Malaysia and South Korea, completing the top five inbound markets.

These findings, based on January 2024 Agoda booking ranks, indicate a robust start to the year for Asian travel destinations.

Diving deeper into city-specific popularity, Japan's tourism magnets Tokyo (#1) and Osaka (#3) continue to attract travelers in the new year, after already featuring in last year's top ranks for international tourists. Ever-popular Bangkok (#2), Seoul (#4) and Kuala Lumpur (#5) also make the list, showcasing the diverse appeal of Asian cities. This data reflects a growing interest in both traditional and emerging urban hotspots across the continent.

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda, shared, "The exceptional appeal of markets like Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and cities like Tokyo and Bangkok, continues to captivate travelers globally. With tourism prominently on the agenda of many popular and emerging destinations, 2024 could be a great year for travel. We'll play our part at Agoda to contribute to this by offering travelers the best deal possible, helping them see the world for less."

When comparing the number of accommodation searches between January 2023 and January 2024, India tops the list of biggest risers. Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Italy, respectively, have also shown notable leaps compared to last year. This shift underscores the dynamic nature of travel trends and the growing appeal of these diverse destinations.

Agoda's extensive network of holiday properties as well as its flights and activity offerings make it an ideal platform for planning and booking a diverse range of travel experiences. Whether exploring the bustling streets of Tokyo or the historical richness of Bangkok, Agoda provides seamless solutions for every kind of traveler.





About the data

Data based on Agoda accommodation booking ranks in January 2024 and 2023.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 26 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

