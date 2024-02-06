CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Visits Border, Reaffirms Nebraska’s Commitment to Texas

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas on Sunday, joining 13 other Republican Governors for a security briefing on Operation Lone Star. That update, hosted by Governor Greg Abbott and Texas border security officials, was followed by a nationally broadcast news conference from nearby Shelby Park, which has served as the base camp for operations to this point.

“Our federal government continues to ignore our border crisis,” said Gov. Pillen. “The highest calling of government is public safety. We, as governors, must stand together to stop the constant influx of illegal drugs, weapons, and human trafficking.”

Many of the governors who traveled to Texas this past weekend were among a larger group of 24 who signed a joint statement calling out President Biden’s administration for abdicating its constitutional duties to the states. During the security update, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) revealed it has seized over 458 million doses of fentanyl. More than 38,700 criminal arrests have taken place, resulting in 35,100 felony charges.

“All we ask is that the President enforce the laws of our country,” said Gov. Pillen. “The urgency of the southern border has not changed. It continues to be a threat to national security, food security, and a growing humanitarian crisis. Nebraska will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Gov. Abbott, his team and other governors who are determined to act on this issue.”

Part of the reason for Gov. Pillen’s visit was to assess the status of current operations and understand how Nebraska can continue to assist Texas going forward. He was joined in his visit by Major General Craig Strong, adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard. Last year, Gov. Pillen ordered the deployment of more than 60 soldiers to Texas as well as a smaller group of state troopers who assisted with drone surveillance operations.

“Nebraska is committed to continuing its support with personnel and equipment,” said Gov. Pillen. “Final decisions will be made once we know more fully the specific needs and locations where deployments would be most helpful.”

In addition to governors Pillen and Abbott, other governors taking part in Sunday’s security briefing included: Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas), Brian Kemp (Georgia), Brad Little (Idaho), Eric Holcomb (Indiana), Kim Reynolds (Iowa), Jeff Landry (Louisiana), Tate Reeves (Mississippi), Mike Parson (Missouri), Greg Gianforte (Montana), Chris Sununu (New Hampshire), Bill Lee (Tennessee), and Spencer Cox (Utah).