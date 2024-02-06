Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Announces New Head Diving Team Coach
Jean Luc Mirlada to lead RBAC Dive Team
Jean Luc's arrival marks an exciting chapter for the RBAC diving program”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Luc Miralda as the newest member of its coaching team. With an impressive background in athletic achievement and coaching experience, Miralda brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the RBAC diving program into its next development phase.
Miralda’s remarkable achievements include breaking and setting numerous records in 1, 3, and 10-meter events, graduating as an NCAA DIII All-American and MIAA Champion, and being an Olympic hopeful for the 2016 Honduran National Diving Team. His passion for diving and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable addition to the RBAC coaching staff.
"Jean Luc's arrival marks an exciting chapter for the RBAC diving program," said Jimmy Francis, President and Executive Director of RBAC. "We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to seeing the program flourish under his guidance. Please join us in welcoming Coach Miralda to the RBAC family!"
Miralda's leadership philosophy is summed up in his mantra, "Don't Settle," which motivates and inspires athletes to strive for their full potential. His track record of success is highlighted in the expansion of the Michigan Lakeshore Diving program from a team of 6 divers in 2017 to over 80 in 2022. Under his tenure, the program has produced numerous state qualifiers, state and club record holders, and national-level competitors, including multiple NCAA DII National Champions and state champions.
The RBAC is a world-class aquatic nonprofit organization dedicated to creating lifelong opportunities for the community to thrive. The diving program is committed to youth development and competing at every skill level from beginner through the highest level of USA Diving standards. With Miralda now on deck, the program aims to continue its legacy of excellence. With a steadfast commitment to promoting well-being through water safety, aquatics programs, and competition spanning over three decades, the RBAC remains a welcoming place for all.
