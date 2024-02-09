Submit Release
Combative Congress: Your Voice, Your Power! Studies Reveal Electoral Methods as Obstacles to Successful Collaboration

The definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting a different result.”
— Albert Einsein

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Congress has long been known for its partisan divide and combative nature, hindering progress and effective decision-making. The book Combative Congress, Your Voice! Your Power! (https://a.co/d/8jEbJbj) analyzes the root causes why Congress has difficulties working in a collaborative way to solve America’s tough problems and proposes needed changes in electoral systems. It was published by Solve American Gridlock LLC located in Austin, Texas.

According to these studies, the current electoral system, which heavily relies on gerrymandering, winner-takes-all elections, and closed party primaries, creates an environment wherein politicians are focused on pleasing their party and securing their own re-election rather than working together for the greater good. This has resulted in a Congress that is more divided than ever, with little room for compromise.

The findings of these studies have sparked a nationwide conversation about the need for electoral reform. Many experts and political leaders are calling for a shift towards more proportional representation and ranked-choice voting, which would encourage a more diverse representation and incentivize politicians to work together towards common goals.

