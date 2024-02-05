Submit Release
Stericycle to Present at Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in March

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc. is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

