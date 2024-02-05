Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,384 in the last 365 days.

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

        Ottawa, Ill., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank, today announced that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

        Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. OSB Community Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. and OSB Community Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.


Contact:
Craig M. Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:
(815) 366-5437

You just read:

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more