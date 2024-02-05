AB1069 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-02-05
WISCONSIN, February 5 - An Act to affect 2023 Wisconsin Act 20, section 27 (2) (a) 2. (intro.), 2023 Wisconsin Act 20, section 27 (2) (a) 2. a. to f., 2023 Wisconsin Act 20, section 27 (2) (a) 2m. (intro.) and 2023 Wisconsin Act 20, section 27 (2) (a) 2m. cm.; Relating to: mandatory early literacy professional development.
Status: A - Education
|2/5/2024 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Schraa;
cosponsored by Senator Stroebel
|2/5/2024 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Education
