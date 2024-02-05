New homesharing option available to Brock students through SpacesShared

MEDIA RELEASE: February 5 2024 – R0014

Through a collaboration with SpacesShared, Brock University is introducing a new homesharing option for students that also aims to help address affordable housing challenges in Niagara.

Launching for Brock students on Monday, Feb. 5, the innovative online platform uses an advanced algorithm — paired with the expertise of SpacesShared’s team of professionals — to match students in need of housing with older adult hosts with space in their home to rent.

“The SpacesShared platform offers an additional safe and affordable housing option while also providing an opportunity for our students to build meaningful connections in the community they call home,” says Kristen Smith, Brock’s Manager, Off-Campus and Community Experience. “Through this new initiative, students have a chance to have a lasting impact on the lives of older individuals in the region, providing companionship, helping around the house and learning from the person with whom they are sharing a home.”

In addition to expanding access to affordable and safe housing for students, SpacesShared helps more Canadians to age at home. Students have the option of doing some household chores for their host in exchange for a reduction on their rent.

“Homesharing is a proven model that not only increases the stock of affordable housing, but also encourages intergenerational relationships, helps older adults age in place and helps alleviate social isolation for both hosts and students,” says SpacesShared CEO Rylan Kinnon. “If you are an older adult in the area and you are interested in homesharing, we urge you to check out our website to see if SpacesShared is a fit for you.”

SpacesShared has a vetting process for hosts and students, and provides regular check-ins, surveys, support and problem-solving to ensure the homesharing arrangement is a positive experience for all involved. The organization also handles the homeshare agreement and collection of rent.

For anyone looking to learn more about hosting opportunities, Brock and SpacesShared will be holding community information sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Goodman Atrium at the University and on Wednesday, March 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Thorold Community Activities Group, 131 Richmond St. in Thorold.

More information about off-campus living and on-campus housing options is available on the Brock website.

To register for a free account as a SpacesShared host or student, visit spacesshared.ca