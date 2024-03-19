Monkey Dooz Kids Salon & Spa Introduces National Franchise Opportunities

www.monkeydooz.com Monkey Dooz Salon & Spa - A vibrant kids' salon set to style and inspire! Rainforest themed, haircuts, pampering, and parties. The mission of Monkey Dooz Salon & Spa is to provide self-esteem, sparkles, and dreams! Monkey Dooz transcends the typical kids' salon; it serves as an educational platform. In this unique space, children discover animals through interactive events. Karla Vandenberg, Founder of Monkey Dooz Salon & Spa

Embark on success with Monkey Dooz: Franchise opportunity vibrant kids' salon, inspiring learning through haircuts, pampering, and parties in a rainforest-theme

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our franchise program and share the joy of Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa with children and families on a national scale” — Karla Vandenberg, Founder of Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED SATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa is thrilled to announce the unveiling of a compelling franchise opportunity on a national scale in April 2024. Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa was established in 2001 by salon founder Karla Vandenberg in Yakima, Washington. The salon has significantly expanded its presence, with additional locations in Richland, Washington, and Riverside, California. The salon has formed intriguing partnerships with distinguished hotels such as; the Atlantis Hotel in the Bahamas, Boca Raton Resort, and Ritz Carlton in Florida. These collaborations underscore Monkey Dooz's commitment to delivering high-quality services and experiences locally and internationally.

Vandenberg's motivation is rooted in providing a haven for children to embrace individuality, self-esteem, sparkles, and dreams. Inspired by her son's aversion to haircuts and a powerful message from Oprah Winfrey to follow your passion, Vandenberg embarked on a journey to revolutionize the industry.

Monkey Dooz transcends the typical kids' salon; it serves as an educational platform. The salon is designed with a rainforest theme, not only to entertain the kids but also to educate them in a fun and interactive way. Vandenberg's motivation is to provide a haven for kids to embrace individuality and dreams by infusing the salon with a jungle atmosphere, offering haircuts, custom styling, glamor party packages, and spa services all under one roof.

Beyond a salon, Monkey Dooz is an educational hub with a vibrant and playful environment, instilling a love for magnificent animals through events and programs, allowing children to learn while enjoying pampering and fun. Vandenberg emphasizes teaching kids about the world, especially the significance of rainforests, with a commitment to giving back to the community. Monkey Dooz actively contributes to the preservation of endangered species, ensuring a brighter future for these animals and their habitats. Actively collaborating with charities, Monkey Dooz pursues children's dreams and focuses on education and conservation missions. The salon's mission is to raise awareness about endangered species among children and support non-profit organizations dedicated to conservation. Monkey Dooz has partnered with the Rainforest Foundation US in New York City.

The salon's jungle-inspired atmosphere, adorned with vibrant animal fixtures, aims to transport children to a world of adventure and excitement. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our franchise program and share the joy of Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa with children and families on a national scale," said Karla Vandenberg, Founder of Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa.

The Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa franchise opportunity boasts key features, including:

Franchise Innovation with an Affordable Fee

Relatively Low Overhead

Constant and Growing Demand in the Industry

Focus on Empowering Young Girls through Glamor Parties, Fostering Self-Esteem, and Inspiring Big Dreams

Recession-Proof Business Model

Proven Business Model

Comprehensive Training

Ongoing Support

Community Involvement

As Monkey Dooz expands its national presence, the brand invites entrepreneurs who are passionate about creating positive and memorable children's experiences to become part of the family. Vandenberg actively seeks dedicated individuals, encouraging them to be business owners with heart, making a difference in their communities. Explore franchise opportunities with Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa, and contribute to spreading joy and confidence to kids everywhere. This is a distinctive chance to be part of a brand that brings smiles to children's faces while establishing a rewarding and profitable business. Prospective franchisees are encouraged to become part of the Monkey Dooz family and contribute to the brand's legacy of excellence in children's salons and spa services.

Monkey Dooz and Fast Track Franchise will be hosting a VIP Launch via Zoom on April 4, from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (MDT). If interested in attending contact Karla at karla@monkeydooz.com.

The mission of Monkey Dooz Salon & Spa is to provide self-esteem, sparkles, and dreams!

Stay connected with Monkey Dooz at www.monkeydooz.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @monkeydoozofficial.

For more information on the franchise opportunity, contact Karla Vandenberg, Founder of Monkey Dooz Salons & Spa at Karla@monkeydooz.com or Dahlen Downing from Fast Track Franchise at ddowning@fasttrackfran.com.

For Media Inquiries and Interviews Contact: Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com.

###

About Monkey Dooz Kids Salon and Spa:

With its vibrant and playful salon environment, Monkey Dooz creates a unique space where children can learn about these magnificent animals while enjoying pampering and fun. Through interactive events, educational programs, and engaging activities, Monkey Dooz sparks a love for wildlife and instills a sense of responsibility in young hearts. By partnering with non-profit organizations, Monkey Dooz actively contributes to the preservation of endangered species, ensuring a brighter future for these animals and their habitats. They believe that by educating children and fostering a connection to nature, they can inspire a generation of compassionate and environmentally conscious individuals who will make a positive impact on the world.