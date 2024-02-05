***RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Business Development Specialist***

Agency Title: Incentive Manager

Announcement No. 24855

Salary Range: $93,069 -$119,916

Opening Date: 2/2/2024 Closing Date: 2/23/2024

Overview:

Overview: The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordinaton, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Business Development Specialist (Incentive Manager) for its Business Development & Strategy unit. The Business Development Unit fosters a strong and equitable local economy through the implementation of DCs economic development strategy by supporting existing businesses and entrepreneurs, attracting new businesses and forging partnerships between government, business and communities that encourage economic growth.

View and download RECRUITMENT NOTICE- Business Development Specialist - Incentive Manager