KCI Debuts Powerful Model-as-a-Service Solution

Sparks, MD, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of BRYX™, a transformative Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform. This secure cloud platform offers ready-to-run machine learning, computer vision, and computational models designed to streamline processes and maximize workflow efficiency for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) users.

BRYX’s AI-focused models help drive autonomy in the AEC industry. Our current offerings include a personal protective equipment (PPE) detection model to improve safety training, a traffic control device detection model for roadway construction projects, and RoboFlat™, an innovative concrete floor flatness testing solution for facilities equipped with robotics. Leveraging the high-performance power of the cloud, BRYX models automate time-intensive manual processes, delivering accelerated results.

The platform features an intuitively designed interface, allowing users to easily explore the model catalog, upload data, run models, monitor model performance, and access output files and logs. Additionally, the BRYX application programming interfaces (APIs) support rapid integration of models into third-party applications, empowering businesses to expand into new markets, drive revenue growth, and create exponential value for their customers.

“Building on KCI’s deep market knowledge and decades-long experience, we developed BRYX to bring next-gen solutions to AEC users. Our goal is to continue to expand the BRYX catalog over time with additional models that transform data and build intelligence,” said Jeanne Ruthloff, KCI’s Technology Services Sector President.

BRYX provides direct accessibility to advanced technology, without requiring any coding, model training, or infrastructure development by the end-user. For easy evaluation, free trials are available for all models with no upfront payment necessary.

For more information, visit gobryx.com.

About KCI

KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 50 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. More than 2,000 employee-owners support clients from offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, transportation, telecommunications, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

