Skyline Group of Companies Announces New Fundserv Codes with Remarkable Growth in Year One

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching Class F series investments for its Funds in January 2023, Skyline Group of Companies (Skyline) has experienced a significant uptick within this new series. Skyline has raised a noteworthy $167 MM in equity and successfully secured the necessary approvals to onboard a prominent Big Five bank, along with many large independent dealers across Canada.

Skyline’s strategic expansion within the financial landscape continues well into 2024. Skyline is pleased to announce that as of February 1, 2024, its four private alternative Funds have new Fundserv codes.

The updated Fundserv codes for Skyline’s Funds are listed below:

Fund Name (Class F) Fundserv Code Skyline Apartment REIT SKY2006 Skyline Industrial REIT SKY2012 Skyline Retail REIT SKY2013 Skyline Clean Energy Fund SKY2018

About Skyline’s Private Alternative Investments

Incorporated in 1999, Skyline is made up of entities specializing in asset acquisitions, management, development, and investment. These entities span the apartment, industrial, and retail real estate industries, as well as the clean energy industry.

Skyline’s Funds are private alternative investments with a proven track record of consistent performance that may help to hedge against systematic and unsystematic risk. These investments have historically offered lower relative volatility from the public markets with a strategic focus on Canadian private alternative investments.

Disclaimer

Press releases are disseminated by Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth Management”) on behalf of the Issuer as at the date of publication. Skyline Wealth Management does not undertake to advise the reader of any changes. Skyline Wealth Management has not taken any steps to verify accuracy. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exempt market products. Please read the confidential offering documents before investing. Some of the investment products offered by Skyline Wealth Management are from related issuers. A full list of issuers related to Skyline Wealth Management and details of the relationship between them is available upon request.

