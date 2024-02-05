Kids’ Edu-tainment App Acquired for $15M in Deal Brokered by The Magnolia Firm

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Magnolia Firm has successfully facilitated the acquisition of a renowned kids' educational app for a purchase price of $15 million. Since its launch in 2010, this app emerged as a leader in combining learning with entertainment for children ages 3-13, featuring over 50 million downloads and 250,000 five-star reviews across multiple platforms.

With a substantial base of 85,000+ paying subscribers and 95% recurring revenue, the app’s impressive partnership roster with leading names in technology and education made this an attractive target for strategic buyers and search funds. Its substantial organic growth and potential for scaling resulted in multiple offers on the table.

Ultimately a buyer was selected and this transaction closed within 4.5 months of listing. The acquiring entity, which chose to remain anonymous, has an active portfolio in the educational sector and is keen on further expansion.

The Magnolia Firm orchestrated this deal, leveraging their experience in digital acquisitions and their specific team of entrepreneur-minded advisors. Khaled Azar was the lead intermediary on this transaction.

"It is deeply satisfying to facilitate the handover of a mission-focused enterprise to an entity that is dedicated to expanding its impact," said Khaled. "We were proud to work across all parties to get this smoothly to the finish line."

About The Magnolia Firm

The Magnolia Firm is a boutique M&A firm specializing in the sale of digital businesses.