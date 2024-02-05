Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,332 in the last 365 days.

Queenette Baylor’s Delightful Children’s Book Eases Haircut Fears

Haircut? No Thank You!

Haircut? No Thank You!

Queenette Baylor's book uniquely addresses a common childhood anxiety: fear of haircuts.

CLINTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating the successful launch of her children’s book, Queenette Baylor, a renowned children’s entertainer and salon owner, has made a significant impact in the community. Released recently, the book uniquely combines Baylor’s expertise in children’s entertainment with her experience in hairdressing to address a common childhood anxiety: fear of haircuts.

The story, enriched with vivid illustrations and relatable characters, is designed to transform a child’s haircut from a fearful experience into an exciting adventure. The book serves as an extension of Baylor’s commitment to creating positive and enjoyable experiences for children, aligning perfectly with her salon’s ethos and her entertainment offerings.

This launch is particularly significant in Rockville, Maryland, where Baylor’s influence and contribution to the community are most deeply felt.

You can get this book online on Amazon and Kobo.

Quenette Baylor
babychrisy1@yahoo.com
Tiny Headquarters Salon
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Queenette Baylor’s Delightful Children’s Book Eases Haircut Fears

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more