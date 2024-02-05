President offers incense to late leaders, extends greetings to former leaders

VIETNAM, February 5 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng has offered incense in commemoration of some late Party and State leaders and visited several former leaders in southern localities on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and the 94 founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2024).

President Thưởng offered incense to commemorate late President Lê Đức Anh and late President of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam Nguyễn Hữu Thọ who used to hold the positions of State Vice President, Acting State President, Chairman of the National Assembly, and Vice Chairman of the State Council.

On this occasion, President Thưởng also visited former Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang. He expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the two former Presidents to the Party's revolutionary cause, enhancing the country's position and prestige and strengthening the great national unity bloc.

President Thưởng wished the former leaders good health, happiness, and longevity and hoped that they will contribute more brainpower and experiences to the country’s development. - VNS