LGI Homes Opens in Star Valley, a Master-Planned Community in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), a renowned builder of quality new-construction homes, proudly announced the grand opening of Star Valley, its latest community nestled within the vibrant city of Tucson, Arizona, near Valencia West. As part of a master-planned community, Star Valley offers an exceptional living experience, combining superior craftsmanship with a wealth of amenities.



Situated just minutes from Hwy 86 and I-19, LGI Homes at Star Valley boasts a prime location, providing residents with easy access to the best Tucson has to offer. "We are excited to be back building in one of the fastest growing areas of Tucson,” stated Dallas Murphy, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes. "At Star Valley, we believe in creating homes that go beyond bricks and mortar. We're building a community where families can grow, connect, and create lasting memories," added Murphy.

Homeowners at Star Valley are welcomed into a neighborhood that offers amenities to enrich their daily lives. The community includes two community parks with playgrounds, a basketball court, barbecue grills, ramadas, and walking trails, providing ample opportunities for recreation and socializing. Two fenced dog parks cater to furry friends, ensuring a pet-friendly environment.

LGI Homes at Star Valley features three to five-bedroom homes designed with spacious layouts, abundant storage space, and a range of included upgrades as part of the Complete Home™ package. Whirpool® kitchen appliances, including a gas range oven and stainless steel refrigerator, wood cabinetry with crown molding, beautiful granite countertops, a Wi-Fi-enabled LiftMaster® garage door opener and 2” faux wood, cordless blinds on the front elevation are just a few of the notable included upgrades. Each home is constructed with superior quality, reflecting LGI Homes' commitment to excellence in every detail.

LGI Homes at Star Valley offers an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers to enjoy the beautiful moments in life. With homes starting at $309,900, LGI Homes provides an attractive and affordable option for those seeking quality homes in Tucson. For more information, customers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/StarValley or call 855-253-9683 ext 157.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcf1c46c-9ed0-48b7-af66-f81bb4e1a724